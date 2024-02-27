Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 5 S V-25/5/22
Supplied with a 25-litre stainless steel container, 5-metre cord and 2.2-metre suction hose: The KWD 5 S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head guarantees perfect cleaning results.
The KWD 5 S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black device head is extremely powerful and energy-efficient: even with a rated input power of just 1,100 watts, the vacuum cleaner delivers the best possible cleaning results on dry, wet, fine and coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is particularly suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. When the filter is contaminated, it can be quickly and efficiently cleaned using the integrated filter cleaning function. The removable handle with electrostatic protection provides the option of attaching various nozzles directly to the suction hose. This is particularly advantageous for vacuuming in confined spaces. The suction hose can be safely hung on the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.
Features and benefits
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power* (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head black Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 646
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area
Accessories
Find parts
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