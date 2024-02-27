Thanks to battery operation, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery provides maximum freedom of movement, can be used without connection to mains power and is also extremely lightweight and compact. Depending on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery used (battery not included in the scope of supply), the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can run for 10 to 20 minutes. The WD 1 Compact Battery also has a robust seven-litre plastic container, as well as a cartridge filter for conveniently vacuuming dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Further equipment features: the flow-optimised suction hose and special accessories, such as the crevice and upholstery nozzles, contribute greatly to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness – not least when cleaning car interiors. Another practical detail is the flexible rubber band, which can be used to fix the suction hose perfectly in place. The WD 1 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V battery platform, batteries from other 18 V Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 1 Compact Battery.