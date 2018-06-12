Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home
Excellent suction power for wet and dry vacuum cleaning around the home: The WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home impresses with 12 l plastic container, 6 m cable, 1.8 m suction hose and special accessories.
The WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its low rated input power of just 1,000 watts is ideal for any household. With its special accessories and filter system, it is ideal for vacuuming up dry dirt as well as water and broken glass. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its robust 12-litre plastic container, 6-metre cable and 1.8-metre suction hose. Other features include the switchable floor nozzle for a thorough clean on carpets and hard floors, an upholstery nozzle for gentle cleaning of upholstered furniture, three fleece filter bags and a storage surface on top of the device, practical blower function, rotary switch for switching the device on and off easily, a Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle. What’s more, the tubes and floor nozzle can be packed away quickly and conveniently in the parking position provided on the bumper.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for cleaning different floor coverings and upholstered furnitureAchieves optimal cleaning results. For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Special filter systemFor vacuuming dry dirt, water and glass shards. For various tasks around the home. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Dry vacuum nozzle: Can be switched for carpet and hard floors
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 3 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Hard floors
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Liquids
Accessories
