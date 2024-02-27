The WD 3 Battery is just as functional as a wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a cord, but it does not need to be plugged into the mains. Depending on the battery, the battery runtime is 15 to 30 minutes (battery not included in the scope of supply). The flexible battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner also has a robust and impact-resistant plastic container with a capacity of 17 litres, as well as a cartridge filter for easy vacuuming of dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. The flow-optimised suction hose and the smart clips floor nozzle with mixed insert help to ensure optimal dirt pick-up and guarantee perfect cleanliness. Another practical detail is the detachable handle, which makes it possible to attach accessories directly to the suction hose. The practical parking position allows convenient parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle when taking a break from work. The WD 3 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 36 V battery platform, batteries from other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 3 Battery.