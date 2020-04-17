The WD 3 P V-17/4/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for superb cleaning results in the case of dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and robust 17-litre plastic container, 4 m cable, 2 m suction hose and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. Power tools such as saws or grinders can be connected via the integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch, so the dust and dirt generated can be vacuumed up straight away. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose can be neatly packed away to save space by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stowed away on the cable hook, while tubes and floor nozzles are stored on the bumper. With the Pull & Push locking system, opening and closing the container couldn't be simpler. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose.