Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension
The WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with an extra 1.5 m extension hose, 3 fleece filter bags, 17 l plastic container and power outlet for power tools.
Compared to the standard device, the WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension wet and dry vacuum cleaner also has a 1.5-metre long extension hose and a total of 3 fleece filter bags. The device with rated input power of only 1,000 watts comes with clips floor nozzle, a robust 17-litre plastic container, 4-metre cable, 2-metre suction hose, removable handle and cartridge filter as standard – for optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off function adds convenience when working with power tools. The suction hose can be stored safely by hanging it on the device head, thus also enabling space-saving storage. Other features: practical blower function, storage surface on top of the device for small parts, cable hook, ergonomic carrying handle, rotary switch for switching the device on and off with ease and Pull & Push locking system to simplify opening and closing the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be removed and the accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Extension hose: 1.5 m
- Fleece filter bag: 3 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
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