Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 S V-19/4/20 Suc. Br. Kit
Suction brush kit included: the WD 3 S V-19/4/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner, featuring a 19-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable and a 2-metre suction hose, effortlessly and accurately removes all dirt.
Top cleaning results on delicate surfaces using the supplied suction brush set with soft bristles: the WD 3 S V-19/4/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner suction brush kit is a powerful and energy-efficient entry-level device with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device stands out for its compact design, a robust 19-litre stainless steel container, a 4-metre cable, a 2-metre suction hose, removable handle, clips floor nozzle and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without even having to change the filter. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose can be neatly packed away to save space by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stowed away on the cable hook, while tubes and floor nozzles are stored on the bumper. With the Pull & Push locking system, opening and closing the container couldn't be simpler. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Also clever: tools and small parts can be stored on the surface on the device head. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle makes it comfortable to carry.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|19
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 60 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 523
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Cartridge filter: one-piece
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
Accessories
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