The WD 3 V-15/4/20 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction and is energy-efficient and compact – with a rated input power of only 1,000 watts. The device impresses with a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle and a suction brush with soft and hard bristles. Whether on delicate surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or the narrow crevices between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned thoroughly yet effortlessly using special brushes and nozzles. The removable handle allows the brushes and nozzle to be attached directly to the suction hose, thus enabling effortless work in confined spaces. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 15 litre plastic container, 4-metre cable and 2-metre suction hose with removable handle, Clips floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag. The 1-piece cartridge filter allows the vacuuming of dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Other features: storage space on top of the device, handy blower function, Pull & Push locking system for opening and closing the container with ease and an ergonomic carrying handle.