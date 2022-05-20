Powerful suction and energy-efficient performance at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. Since the floor nozzle, suction hose and device are perfectly coordinated, you can achieve optimum cleaning results and remove wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt without having to stop to change the filter. The WD 4 S V-20/5/22 features a robust, impact-resistant 20-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly in a few seconds – without coming into contact with any dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The device head also offers enough space to hold small parts when needed. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.