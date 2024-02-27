Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4 V-20/4/35
A powerful partner: The WD 4 V-20/4/35, featuring a 20-litre plastic container, 4-metre cord and 3.5-metre-long suction hose, cleans efficiently without leaving any dirt behind.
Powerful suction and energy-efficient performance at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. Since the floor nozzle, suction hose and device are perfectly coordinated, you can achieve optimum cleaning results and remove wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt without having to stop to change the filter. The WD 4 V-20/4/35 features a robust, impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cable, a 3.5-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly in a few seconds – without coming into contact with any dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The device head also offers enough space to hold small parts when needed. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power* (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Device bumper Yellow Container Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
Accessories
