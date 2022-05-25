Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop
An extremely powerful and energy-efficient workshop vacuum cleaner: The WD 5 P S Workshop with 25-litre stainless steel container, power outlet with automatic on/off switch, filter cleaning function and special accessories.
No home workshop should be without it: the versatile WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop special vacuum cleaner. It provides excellent suction while remaining impressively efficient with a rated input power of just 1,100 watts. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is equipped with features such as a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Thanks to its reversible nozzle, it quickly and thoroughly gets rid of sawdust and small pieces of wood on the floor. More delicate surfaces such as woodwork or a cluttered workbench can be cleaned easily with the suction brush. The removable handle makes it possible to attach various nozzles directly to the suction hose, ensuring that work is effortless even in confined spaces. Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the helpful blower function can be used instead. Another practical feature is that power tools can be easily connected to the power outlet that has an automatic on/off switch. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned away directly. And it goes without saying that the vacuum cleaner is supplied with other familiar equipment features from the tried and tested Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner range.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for workbench cleaningFast and thorough workbench vacuuming using a suction brush with soft bristles. Gentle on surfaces and therefore suitable for sensitive areas.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- For gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be safely stored by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving and secure storage for supplied accessories.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power* (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 646
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flexible suction hose: 1 m, 35 mm
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Terrace
- Cellar
- Liquids
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.