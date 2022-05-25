No home workshop should be without it: the versatile WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop special vacuum cleaner. It provides excellent suction while remaining impressively efficient with a rated input power of just 1,100 watts. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is equipped with features such as a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Thanks to its reversible nozzle, it quickly and thoroughly gets rid of sawdust and small pieces of wood on the floor. More delicate surfaces such as woodwork or a cluttered workbench can be cleaned easily with the suction brush. The removable handle makes it possible to attach various nozzles directly to the suction hose, ensuring that work is effortless even in confined spaces. Wherever vacuuming is not possible, the helpful blower function can be used instead. Another practical feature is that power tools can be easily connected to the power outlet that has an automatic on/off switch. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned away directly. And it goes without saying that the vacuum cleaner is supplied with other familiar equipment features from the tried and tested Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner range.