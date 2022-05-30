Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 S V-30/5/22
Powerful and energy-efficient top performance: The WD 5 S V-30/5/22 makes an excellent choice on account of its 30-litre stainless steel container with integrated drain screw, a 5-metre cord and a 2.2-metre suction hose.
Extreme suction power and energy efficiency – all at a rated input power of just 1,100 watts: the WD 5 S V-30/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner – which comes with a 30-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose and a switchable floor nozzle – guarantees excellent cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The flat pleated filter is particularly suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. When the filter is contaminated, it can be quickly and efficiently cleaned using the integrated filter cleaning function. The removable handle with electrostatic protection provides the option of attaching various nozzles directly to the suction hose. This is particularly advantageous for vacuuming in confined spaces. The suction hose can be safely hung on the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work. Large quantities of water can be conveniently emptied via the drain screw.
Features and benefits
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power* (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.