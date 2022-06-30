Includes drill dust catcher for dust-free drilling of holes, e.g. to hang pictures, etc. The WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T wet and dry vacuum cleaner features a 30-litre stainless steel container, a 6-metre-long cord, a 2.2-metre-long suction hose and stainless steel pipes. The convenient drain screw can be used to drain fluids that have been vacuumed up. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as sanders or saws to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. The flat pleated filter can be removed without having to come into contact with any dirt, simply by opening the filter box. What's more, the filter can be cleaned efficiently using the filter cleaning button, thereby restoring full suction power. The blower function is particularly useful when cleaning delicate objects. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.