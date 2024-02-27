Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/2 Adv
Puzzi 10/2 Adv: Spray extraction machine with defoamer dosage, cleaning agent compartment, integrated cable hook, holder for handle with trigger/suction pipe and a power outlet for PW 30/1 for improved area performance.
Puzzi 10/2 Adv, the spray extraction machine with 2 bar spray pressure. Ideal for cleaning textile surfaces. With the PW 30/1 roller brush connected, the Puzzi 10/2 Adv is impressive, even on medium-sized surfaces. The integrated defoamer dosage prevents too much foam from forming in the dirty water tank, especially when rinsing shampooed carpets. With defoamer dosage, storage compartment for cleaning agent tabs, power outlet for PW 30/1 to increase area performance, integrated cable hook and holder for handle with trigger and suction pipe.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performancePerfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect.
Professional quality: extremely robust and durableEfficient pump with a long lifetime. Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance.
Improved cleaning performanceWith integrated adapter for the PW 30/1 additional power brush. High cleaning performance. Integrated roller brush for raising the pile.
Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessories
- Flexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results.
- 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube.
- Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Storage compartment for cleaning agent tablets
- The integrated storage compartment means tablets are always ready to hand. For need-based dosing.
Cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle and the carpet nozzle
- Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach.
- Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle.
- Easy and comfortable to transport and store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|30 - 45
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Spray rate (l/min)
|2 - 2
|Spray pressure (bar)
|2
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|10 / 9
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1250
|Pump capacity (W)
|80
|Power supply (V)
|230 - 240
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|705 x 320 x 435
Scope of supply
- Socket for Professional washing head: PW 30/1
- Upholstery nozzle
- Detergents: RM 760 tablets, 2 Piece(s)
- Storage compartment for cleaning agent tablets
- Cable hook
- spray/suction gun
Equipment
- nozzle mouthpiece: Floor nozzle, Yellow
Videos
Application areas
- For fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile floor coverings
- For intermediate cleaning and targeted stain removal on carpets
- For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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