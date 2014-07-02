Simple handling, impressive performance: the power washing head PW 30/1 for our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2 impresses across the line. Quickly attached in place of the floor nozzle, it ensures even better and faster cleaning results with efficiency. In just one step the cleaning solution is sprayed on the carpet, brushed in with a rotating roller brush and then all the dirt is vacuumed. For one thing, the cleaning performance can be increased considerably, but the area performance of the Puzzi 10/2 can also be increased by up to 35 percent.