Spray extraction machine PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 10/2
Power washing head PW 30/1 for attaching to our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2. The rotating roller brush intensifies the cleaning performance and increases the area performance by up to 35 percent.
Simple handling, impressive performance: the power washing head PW 30/1 for our spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2 impresses across the line. Quickly attached in place of the floor nozzle, it ensures even better and faster cleaning results with efficiency. In just one step the cleaning solution is sprayed on the carpet, brushed in with a rotating roller brush and then all the dirt is vacuumed. For one thing, the cleaning performance can be increased considerably, but the area performance of the Puzzi 10/2 can also be increased by up to 35 percent.
Features and benefits
Rotating brushesFor intensifying the cleaning process and aligning the carpet fibres.
Improved cleaning performanceIncreases the area performance by up to 35 percent.
Transparent viewing windowInspection window at washing head for continuous monitoring of return suction.
Easy operation
- Fast and simple attachment in place of the floor nozzle.
- The rotation of the roller brush facilitates work with the PW 30/1.
- Easy start with toggle switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|40 - 55
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|60
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 260 x 835
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
Cleaning agents
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