Alkaline (ph 13) and low-foam TankPro cleaner RM 875 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful detergent effectively removes food residues such as sugar, egg yolk, oils, fats or chocolate - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 90 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 875 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.