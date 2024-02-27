TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
Alkaline (ph 14) concentrate for tank interior cleaning. Ideally suited for the removal of polymer dispersions, latex, rubber or even flour. Low-foam and gentle.
The alkaline (ph 14) and low-foam TankPro cleaner Polymer RM 880 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful concentrate powerfully and effectively removes adhering polymer dispersions and latex - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 90 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 880 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|14
|Weight (kg)
|21.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Application areas
- Tanker
- Silo container
- Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)
- ISO container