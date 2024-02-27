Water
For fault-free operation of the systems and good conditioning results, we offer tried and tested treatment chemicals – optimised for each special use and type of system.
Wastewater recycling
Kärcher provides suitable treatment chemicals for consistent and trouble-free operation of the systems and excellent treatment results. The products support the formation of flakes which can be filtered out with ease and reduce the amount of bacteria in the treated reclaim water.
Water treatment
Products from Kärcher support the treatment process of WPC systems. They improve the quality of the raw water, extend the life spans of the membranes and prevent bacteria from returning to the treated drinking water.