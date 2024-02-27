With the WPC 100 RO water treatment system, a reverse osmosis solution is now also available for our WPD range of water dispensers. The system can be integrated directly into the water dispenser and thereby enables the use of WPD devices in regions which do not have access to drinkable tap water. Installation directly below the sink unit is also possible – either in combination with a water dispenser or as a standalone solution. A separate storage tank, however, is not needed. The WPC 100 RO also operates extremely efficiently, as it produces around 70 percent less waste water in comparison with competing products.