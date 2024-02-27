Scrubber dryers B 40 C Bp Classic + D 43
Features and benefits
3 batteries to choose from
- Battery types: maintenance-free 70 Ah (C5), low-maintenance 80 Ah (C5) or maintenance-free 105 Ah (C5).
- The built-in charger can be adjusted to the various battery types.
Brush head with disc engineering
- Quick brush replacement.
- Simple operation: unlocking the brush via foot pedal, locking by lowering the machine or clipping in manually.
EASY Operation selector switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- For significantly reduced energy consumption and substantially longer battery runtime.
- The eco!efficiency mode is extra quiet and optimal for noise-sensitive areas (such as hospitals or hotels).
Straight or curved squeegee
- For perfect suction on every floor.
- There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Innovative KIK system
- Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
- Reduced service costs due to fewer incidents of erroneous operation.
Practical machine shape
- The slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- The asymmetrical shape offers the best view of the area to be cleaned.
With DOSE cleaning agent dosing system.
- Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Precise and even dosing (can be set up to 3%).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Battery (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|50
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2.6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 1100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1249 x 537 x 1145
Equipment
- Motor: Battery
Configurable components
The Homebase Mop kit contains mop clip, mop support and bottle holder – the perfect solution for securely carrying a mop directly on the scrubber drier.