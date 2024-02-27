The B 40 C Ep + R 45 mains-powered walk-behind scrubber dryer with parallel roller brushes with sweeping function and 45 cm working width is designed for especially easy, safe and convenient handling. There are four different squeegees to choose from. This scrubber dryer can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example, with the automatic DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit for economical use of cleaning agent. Or with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Easy Fill" for filling the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for easy rinsing of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e.g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad driver plates and disc pads make this scrubber dryer ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.