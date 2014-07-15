A tried-and-tested roller brush system with pre-sweep function and 55 centimetre working width, the infinitely variable traction drive with forward and reverse drive, as well as a maintenance-free battery with 24 V and 115 Ah, are some of the typical equipment features of our to a large extent freely configurable walk-behind scrubber dryer B 40 W Bp. For instance, this is also available with 55 centimetre working width, different batteries or as a corded version. Other interesting options are the Dose cleaning agent dosing system for the exact dosage of a preset amount of cleaning agent in the 40 litre fresh water tank, the time-saving Auto Fill function for the convenient, automatic filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the tank rinsing system for the splash-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. Our innovative KIK key system effectively protects against operating errors, while the eco!efficiency mode extends the battery runtime and significantly reduces the operating noise.