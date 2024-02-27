Scrubber dryers B 40 W Bp + R 45
Battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer in the 40 litre class. With traction drive, contra-rotating roller brushes, 45 cm working width and the KIK system for protection against incorrect operation. Especially efficient on areas of 400 to 1100 m².
The 40 W Bp + R 45 battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer with contra-rotating roller brushes with sweeping function and 45 cm working width comes with traction drive and is ideal for easy, safe and convenient handling. New KIK system offers reliable protection against incorrect operation. There are four different squeegees and three different battery versions to choose from. This scrubber dryer can also be fitted with a number of other useful optional features. For example, with the automatic DOSE cleaning agent dosing unit for economical use of cleaning agent. Or with the Home Base "Mop" or "Box" kits for better transport of additional utensils. Or with "Easy Fill" for filling the fresh water tank and tank rinsing system for easy rinsing of the dirty water tank. Innovative Kärcher accessories, e.g. brushes with various degrees of hardness, different squeegee blades, pad rollers and the unique Kärcher microfibre rollers make this scrubber dryer ideal for a wide range of cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
3 batteries to choose from
- Battery types: maintenance-free 70 Ah (C5), low-maintenance 80 Ah (C5) or maintenance-free 105 Ah (C5).
- The built-in charger can be adjusted to the various battery types.
- The charging characteristics of the built-in charger are optimally adapted to the battery. This protects the battery and ensures a long service life.
Brush head with rollers
- With integrated sweep bin for coarse particles.
- For optimal suction (no blockages on the vacuum bar).
- Water savings thanks to contra-rotating roller brushes.
EASY Operation selector switch
- Simple operation.
- The basic functions are easily controlled using the EASY switch.
- The display shows the most important information.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- For significantly reduced energy consumption and substantially longer battery runtime.
- The eco!efficiency mode is extra quiet and optimal for noise-sensitive areas (such as hospitals or hotels).
Powerful traction drive
- Variable speed.
- Presetting of the maximum speed through additional rotating knob.
Straight or curved squeegee
- For perfect suction on every floor.
- There are also different suction lips to choose from: Natural rubber or oil-resistant polyurethane, slotted suction lips for sensitive floors or closed for rough floors.
Innovative KIK system
- Yellow key for operators, grey key for supervisors.
- Reduced service costs due to fewer incidents of erroneous operation.
- Machine can be optimally adjusted to different cleaning requirements.
Practical machine shape
- The slim machine is also very easy to manoeuvre in confined areas.
- The asymmetrical shape offers the best view of the area to be cleaned.
- The brush head is independent of the chassis and can be optimally adjusted to uneven surfaces.
With DOSE cleaning agent dosing system.
- Available with optional on-board cleaning agent dosing unit.
- Precise and even dosing (can be set up to 3%).
- No contamination of the tank, since it is sprayed with fresh water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|450
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Battery (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|160
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2.6
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 1300
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1249 x 520 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery charger
Equipment
- Fact
- Sweeping function
- Powerful traction drive
- Tank-in-tank design
- Motor: Battery