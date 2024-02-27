Scrubber dryers BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
Flexible application, ultra compact shape, weighs only 20 kg: the battery powered BD 30/4 C Bp Pack scrubber drier for quick cleaning of surfaces of up to 300 m².
Battery powered and thus free from cords and the tripping hazards associated with them, our BD 30/4 C Bp Pack ultra compact scrubber drier gives an impressive performance on small areas of up to 300 m². Whether on natural or artificial stone, epoxy resin, linoleum or PVC: significantly faster and more thorough than cleaning by hand, the machine also suctions in reverse if needed and, thanks to the rotary squeegees, in all other manoeuvres as well. The well-designed and extremely simple operating concept with colour-coded control elements can also be seen in the quick and easy replacement of the powerful and quickly rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Incidentally, the machine's light weight of only about 20 kilograms facilitates its use on different floors, even when there is no lift.
Features and benefits
Powerful lithium-ion battery, includingCompletely maintenance-free, with a battery life several times longer than that of conventional batteries. Trouble-free partial or intermediate charging possible.
Minimal dimensionsLow space requirements for storage. Can also be transported in passenger vehicles.
Curved squeegeeReliable suction of water, even in tight curves. Backward suction also possible, if needed. Including soft, oil-resistant polyurethane squeegee.
Small, external battery charger, including
- Easy to store.
- Can be used in any power outlet.
- Makes possible short charging times.
Consistently high-quality components and materials
- Lock and chassis made of high-quality aluminium.
- Robust, durable quality.
Economical eco!efficiency mode
- Helps save on water and prolongs battery run time.
- Saves costs through longer cleaning intervals and reduced cleaning agent consumption.
- Reduces the operating noise.
Extremely compact, agile and manoeuvrable
- Efficient cleaning of small and highly cluttered surfaces.
- Adjustable handle makes it possible to move away from walls at a 90° angle.
Low machine weight (20 kg)
- Facilitates transport.
- No lift needed for use on different floors.
- Can be easily stowed in a car by one person.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|280
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|325
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|900
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|600
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36.5 / 5.2
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1
|Battery charging time (h)
|3
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|20 / 10
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 70
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 240
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|19.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|555 x 375 x 1050
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, curved
Equipment
- Two-tank system
