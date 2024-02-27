Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li

Battery powered, compact BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier with 43 cm working width, 25-l tanks, disc brush head and 80-Ah Li-Ion battery.

The ultra-compact proportions, 43-centimetre working width and the two 25-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water make our battery powered 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier the perfect solution for use anywhere where a lack of space makes it difficult to use larger floor-cleaning machines. Building service contractors, hotels and restaurants or smaller shops all benefit from its manoeuvrability, the clear view of the surface being cleaned, and the quiet operating noise of the disc brush head, which makes it suitable for use even during opening hours. The powerful, zero-maintenance lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity powers the machine for up to two hours of use, and the charge can be topped up at any time using the corresponding battery charger. The battery's cycling stability is up to four times higher than that of conventional lead-acid batteries, which means overall machine costs over its service life are lower and the 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack is always ready for use.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li: Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Zero-maintenance battery technology.
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li: Robust design
Robust design
Solid control elements designed for daily use. High reliability and durability.
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li: Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Easy-to-navigate control panel with self-explanatory pictograms. Dead man's switch and solenoid valve for automatic water stop. Easy to operate thanks to colour-coded control elements.
Efficient single-disc engineering
  • Quiet and energy-efficient disc brush head.
  • Suitable for cleaning applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 750
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 25 / 25
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1720
Practical area performance (m²/h) 860
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 80
Battery runtime (h) max. 2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 230 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 30 - 40 / 22.5 - 28
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Rated input power (W) 1100
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 44
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1135 x 520 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery charger
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal solution for building service contractors, hotels and restaurants
  • Also for cleaning floors in smaller retail units
  • For maintenance cleaning in hospitals and clinics
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION

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