Scrubber dryers BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack push scrubber drier with 43 cm working width and 25-l tanks, supplied with 80-Ah Li-Ion battery and fast charger as standard.
Powerful, compact, quiet: The 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack battery powered push scrubber drier from Kärcher. The 80-Ah capacity zero-maintenance lithium-ion battery that is built in as standard – in combination with the ultra low-energy and quiet disc brush head – powers up to two hours of cleaning. Its very high cycling stability means the fast charger supplied can be used to top up the charge or fully charge the battery quickly, as necessary. Thanks to its compact design with 43 centimetres working width and its two 25-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water, the small floor-cleaning machine offers maximum manoeuvrability, making it ideal for hard-to-reach areas. As such, it is ideal for use by building service contractors, as well as for maintenance cleaning in hotels, restaurants, small shops or clinics.
Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteryLong operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging. Zero-maintenance battery technology.
Robust designSolid control elements designed for daily use. High reliability and durability.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation PanelEasy-to-navigate control panel with self-explanatory pictograms. Dead man's switch and solenoid valve for automatic water stop. Easy to operate thanks to colour-coded control elements.
Efficient single-disc engineering
- Quiet and energy-efficient disc brush head.
- Suitable for cleaning applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|25 / 25
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1720
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|860
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 80
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|230 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 - 40 / 22.5 - 28
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|44
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal solution for building service contractors, hotels and restaurants
- For maintenance cleaning in hospitals and clinics
- Also for cleaning floors in smaller retail units