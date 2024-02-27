With the BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic you always have an optimal view of the area to be cleaned. The small dimensions of this compact and battery powered scrubber drier with sophisticated disc engineering see to this. Notwithstanding the good overview, the operation via the EASY Operation panel from Kärcher is simple. The setting and adjustment options and functions of the machine are also reduced to what is most important so that long familiarisation phases are not required. We recommend the BD 50/50 C Bp Pack Classic for use in supermarkets, hotels or healthcare facilities.