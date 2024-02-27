With a compact design including two 50 litre tanks for fresh water and dirty water and a working width of 51 cm, our manoeuvrable BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack scrubber dryer provides an optimal overview of the area to be cleaned. The disc brush head works so quietly that this floor cleaning machine can also be used in noise-sensitive areas. The squeegee and retractable brush head for simple transport are made from high-quality die-cast aluminium and manually operated. The simple operating concept does away with complex cleaning programmes and familiarisation phases, meaning, for example, that starting and stopping the brush motor and suction turbine is controlled simply via a central operating lever. A powerful lithium-ion battery with 80 Ah capacity and a fast charger are included onboard as standard so that fast and interim charging is easily possible if required.