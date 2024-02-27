A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium with 27 kg brush contact pressure, as well as the V-shaped 900 mm squeegee, ensure excellent cleaning performances with our battery-powered scrubber dryer BD 50/55 C Classic Bp. With a working width of 51 cm and a 55-litre tank, the compact machine makes possible an area performance of up to 2000 m²/h. The robust BD 50/55 C Classic Bp also impresses with high user-friendliness and a particularly simple operating concept thanks to its comfortable four-wheel system.