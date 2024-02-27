Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp *KAP
Thanks to a 55 litre tank and 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp makes possible area performances of up to 2000 m²/h.
Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp permits long and fatigue-free cleaning applications thanks to its integrated traction drive system. A disc brush head made from high-quality aluminium, the curved 850 mm squeegee, as well as the 27 kg brush pressure, ensure excellent cleaning results. The robust machine also impresses with its very simple operating concept and high user-friendliness.
Features and benefits
Raisable aluminium brush headFor excellent cleaning performance. Very robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime.
Traction drive with two castorsVery easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Self-explanatory operationEasy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Standard curved squeegee
- Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
- Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
- Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
- For operators of different heights.
- Increases operating comfort.
- Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
- High quality prevents deformations.
- Increases the reliability
- Lowers the maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
- Easy maintenance work.
- Reduces the operating noise.
- Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate dirty water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|55 / 55
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 2550
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1530
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Brush speed (rpm)
|140 - 140
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|27 - 27
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65.2 - 65.2
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|103
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1328 x 610 x 1073
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Motor: Battery
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
- Public buildings
- For use in the hotel and restaurant industry, retail and car dealerships.
- ReCa
- Retail
- For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry.
- Transport
- Industry
- Automotive
- Offices