Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah

Thanks to a maintenance-free AGM battery (115 Ah), 55 l tanks and traction drive, our walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack permits long, fatigue-free cleaning applications.

With a working width of 51 centimetres and the large 55 l tanks for fresh and dirty water, the versatile battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Bp Pack cleans up to 2000 m² per hour. Thanks to its compact design, it impresses with its clear arrangement and thanks to the integrated traction drive as well as the comfortable four-wheel system also with simple, effortless manoeuvrability. The 850 mm long squeegee and the disc brush head with 27 kilogram brush contact pressure are made from high-quality, robust and long-lasting aluminium and ensure excellent cleaning results. A standard external battery charger allows the powerful and maintenance-free AGM battery with 115 Ah capacity to be charged in everyday working life for long applications.

Features and benefits
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah: Raisable aluminium brush head
Raisable aluminium brush head
For excellent cleaning performance. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah: Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive
Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive
Very easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah: Self-explanatory operation
Self-explanatory operation
Easy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Standard curved squeegee
  • Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
  • Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
  • Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • For operators of different heights.
  • Increases operating comfort.
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
  • High quality prevents deformations.
  • Increases reliability.
  • Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
  • Easy maintenance work.
  • Reduces the operating noise.
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate dirty water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 55 / 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1530
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 115
Battery runtime (h) max. 3
Battery charging time (h) approx. 12
Driving speed (km/h) max. 6
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 27
aisle turning width (mm) 1400
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.6
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65.2
Permissible total weight (kg) 240
Weight without accessories (kg) 153
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1328 x 610 x 1073

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Battery and charger included
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
Scrubber dryers BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
  • For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
  • For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria