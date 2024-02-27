Scrubber dryers BD 50/60 C Classic Ep

The ideal entry-level model: BD 50/60 C Ep Classic walk-behind, mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology and 60 litre tank for an area performance of up to 2,000 m²/h.

The compact BD 50/60 C Ep Classic delivers maximum cleaning performance with minimum equipment. Machine features have been reduced to the most important settings and functions for efficient use. The EASY-Operation system makes the machine very easy to operate. This compact machine is very manoeuvrable and offers the operator a clear view of the area to be cleaned. In addition, this mains-operated scrubber drier with disc technology is also very affordable. The BD 50/60 C Ep Classic is ideal for both occasional and continuous use.

Features and benefits
Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important functions.
Extremely manoeuvrable. Offers a clear view of the cleaning surface.
Integrated disc brush head with 51-centimetre/20 inch brush. For efficient cleaning of medium-sized areas.
Mains operation (230 V, 50 Hz)
  • Low weight.
  • Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Home Base system
  • Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
EASY-Operation Panel
  • 1-switch operation.
  • Very easy to use.
Easy assignment of functions thanks to yellow control elements
  • Short teach-in times also for untrained personnel.
Robust and durable control elements
  • Suitable for daily use.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm) 510
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 60 / 60
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 2040
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1020
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 27.3 - 28.5 / 20 - 23
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Rated input power (W) max. 1100
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 52
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 570 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • Squeegee, v-shape

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
