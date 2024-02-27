Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah

Easy to use, robust design, long runtime: Our BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is impressively versatile and boasts a 170 Ah AGM battery.

Despite its large 75-litre tank volume, our battery powered BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is surprisingly compact and manoeuvrable. This makes the versatile, robust machine suitable for a huge variety of cleaning applications. The integrated, maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery also means you can easily clean for longer. It is extremely easy to use and maintain, and boasts high-quality equipment features such as the dual-disk brush head, the aluminium squeegee, and many other useful features.

Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
  • Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
  • Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
  • All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
  • Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
  • Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
  • Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
  • Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
  • Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
  • High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery and external battery charger included as standard
  • Straightforward battery technology for use in a wide range of situations.
  • Enables long work activities.
  • Increases efficiency and productivity.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 705
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1030
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 75 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 3525
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2115
Battery type Maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 170
Battery runtime (h) max. 3
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h) max. 5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 20.4 - 34 / 30 - 50
aisle turning width (mm) 1550
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.75
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63 - 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1850
Permissible total weight (kg) 325
Weight without accessories (kg) 100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1445 x 750 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Battery and charger included
  • Squeegee, angled

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
  • Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
  • Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
