Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li

Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
  • 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
  • Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
  • Low self-discharge during long breaks.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages
  • Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required.
  • Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors.
  • Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 Watt traction motor
  • Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort.
  • Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
  • Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
  • Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the Classic range
  • Outstanding value for money.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 810
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1090
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 100 / 100
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 4000
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2400
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 160
Battery runtime (h) max. 3
Battery charging time (h) 4
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 21.3 - 36.2 / 40 - 69
aisle turning width (mm) 1650
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1900
Permissible total weight (kg) 435
Weight without accessories (kg) 110.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1500 x 835 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Motor: Battery
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Scrubber dryers BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
Application areas
  • Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail trade, DIY stores, shopping centres, industry, at airports.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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