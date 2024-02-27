Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Ep Adv

The very compact and light scrubber drier BR 30/4 C, weighing only 12 kg, is the innovative and powerful alternative for the manual cleaning of hard areas from 20 to 200 m². The floor is dry immediately after cleaning and is therefore anti-slip and walkable again.Perfect for cleaning smaller shops, restaurants, service stations, supermarkets, sanitary facilities, hotels in the snack area or can be used alongside existing scrubber driers. With manual suction for vacuuming inaccessible corners.With microfibre roller specially for cleaning fine stoneware tiles.