Scrubber dryers BR 75/75 W Classic Bp
Versatile BR 75/75 W Classic Bp walk-behind scrubber dryer with 75 litre tanks, double-roller brush head and very simple operating and maintenance concept.
Excellent cleaning performance combined with a wide range of applications and very easy operation: Our BR 75/75 W Classic Bp walk-behind scrubber dryer impresses in daily use, whether for maintenance or deep cleaning. Among other things, this is thanks to its double-roller brush head and the robust squeegee made of high-quality aluminium. The very compact design with cleverly integrated 75 litre tanks allows for very manoeuvrable and agile handling while offering sufficient reserves for extensive floor cleaning operations.
Features and benefits
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
- Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
- Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
- All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
- Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
- Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
- Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
- Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kilograms as needed.
- Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
- High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|1030
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|75 / 75
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3750
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2250
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|40.5 / 145
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.75
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2050
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|100
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1520 x 810 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Motor: Battery
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
- Ideal for cleaning airports, in industry and in the transport industry
- Well suited for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls