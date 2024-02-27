Excellent cleaning performance combined with a wide range of applications and very easy operation: Our BR 75/75 W Classic Bp walk-behind scrubber dryer impresses in daily use, whether for maintenance or deep cleaning. Among other things, this is thanks to its double-roller brush head and the robust squeegee made of high-quality aluminium. The very compact design with cleverly integrated 75 litre tanks allows for very manoeuvrable and agile handling while offering sufficient reserves for extensive floor cleaning operations.