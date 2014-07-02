Polishing machine BDP 50/1500 C

The ultra-high-speed machine BDP 50/1500 C achieves up to 30% higher productivity than traditional high-speed machines when polishing smooth high-gloss floors.

The BDP 50/1500 C has impressively compact dimensions and is very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its central auxiliary impeller. With a rotational speed of 1500 rpm, the device delivers brilliant polishing results. Simple control elements guarantee intuitive handling. The rotating guard prevents dust from swirling around. Dust is collected in a 1-litre, recyclable fabric filter bag by the passive suction system. The machine does not drift off course and enables travel in a straight line on a consistent basis, meaning maximum productivity. The adjustable handle guarantees a comfortable working height and can be folded to save on storage space. The trigger prevents the machine from being started up unintentionally – the device stops as soon as the handle is released. The floating pad driver plate automatically adjusts itself to the surface below. It is spring-loaded and guarantees optimum contact pressure. The optional spray-cleaning attachment kit ensures that cleaning agents are only sprayed where they are needed.

Features and benefits
Integrated vacuuming system
  • The guard ensures that polishing dust stays under the machine. The dust is collected in the dust container by passive vacuuming to reduce dust impact while polishing.
  • Any dust collected is easy to empty – the filter bag is reusable.
Automatic contact pressure
  • The pad drive board is spring-mounted. The contact pressure is automatically regulated for consistent polishing results.
  • The pad maintains optimal surface contact and follows any floor unevenness.
High polishing speed
  • 1,500 rpm for perfect polishing results.
Integrated wheel mechanism
  • Good directional stability – does not break away to the right or left – easy handling.
Compact
  • The compact BDP 50/1500 C is extremely manoeuvrable.
Motor with belt drive
  • Whisper quiet.
Mains operation
  • Long/uninterrupted work intervals –
Pad driver plate with centre lock
  • Secure and centred pad fixing.
Central wheel
  • For cleaning right up to edges – also forwards.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Brush speed (rpm) 1500
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 4
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 56 - 61
Power supply (V/Hz) 230 / 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 35.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1215 x 580 x 1115

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board

Equipment

  • Dust suction
  • Mains operation
Polishing machine BDP 50/1500 C
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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INFORMATION

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