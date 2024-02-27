Scrubber dryers B 150 R
Freely configurable, compact B 150 R ride-on scrubber drier with 150 l tanks, available in roller or disc head version. Perfect for medium-sized areas from 2,500 to 10,000 m².
The compact B 150 R is perfect for cleaning indoor areas and always offers an optimal view. The battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer (180–240 Ah wet/gel batteries) is equipped with a working width of 75 or 90 centimetres and comes with either roller head incl. sweep function (ideal for structured floors) or disc head for smooth floors. The optional all-wheel drive guarantees optimal traction and helps to confidently master bends and slopes. The brush head and squeegee are automatically lowered. The machine has a large colour display and colour-coded operating elements. This facilitates the handling of the machine considerably. The automatic adjustment of the contact pressure, adjustable cleaning modes and the KIK key system round off the equipment package. The Dose cleaning agent dosing unit, the Auto Fill function for efficient filling of the fresh water tank, as well as the patented tank rinsing system for convenient cleaning of the dirty water tank, are also available as options.
Features and benefits
Configurable machine
- Equipment details can be freely selected.
- Perfect adaptation of the machine to the cleaning requirements.
- Economically sound solution.
Innovative KIK system
- Greater protection against incorrect operation.
- Lower service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Auto Fill (optional)
- Automatic fresh water tank filling.
- Connect a fresh water hose and the filling stops automatically as soon as the tank is full.
Choice of four batteries
- Battery types: maintenance-free with 36 V/180 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/180 Ah, maintenance-free 36 V/240 Ah, low-maintenance with 36 V/240 Ah.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer runtime per battery charge.
- Even quieter and therefore ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Large, colour display
- Clearly arranged display of the current programme.
- Quick and easy changes to settings possible.
Patented tank rinsing system (optional)
- Easy cleaning of the waste water tank.
- Water savings of up to 70% in comparison with cleaning using a standard water hose.
- Improved hygiene.
On-board charger (optional)
- No separate battery charger necessary.
- Convenient and easy handling.
- Can be used with various battery types.
Optional cleaning agent dosing (DOSE)
- Saves on cleaning agent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (can be set from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be changed without emptying the fresh water tank.
Easy handling
- Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding.
- Easier use and shorter learning curve.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750 - 900
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1300
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|940 - 1060
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|150 / 150
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|9000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|6000
|Battery type
|separate
|Battery (V)
|36
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 5
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 1300
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|34 - 560
|Water consumption (l/min)
|9
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|957
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|560
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1790 x 1080 x 1410