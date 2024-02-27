Scrubber dryers B 90 R configured
The ride-on scrubber dryer B 90 R is a genuine desired machine: The equipment, working width, squeegee length, design and scrubbing technology can be individually combined.
Individual requirements require individual solutions.The ride-on scrubber dryer B 90 R can be assembled according to the wishes and expectations of the user.Like with a car, there is a choice of different configuration options. Three different working widths (55 cm, 65 cm or 75 cm), two scrubbing technologies (roller or disc), two squeegee lengths and three designs are available to select depending on requirements.For the ultimate working comfort and first-class cleaning results.
Features and benefits
Customised machines
- Choose from a number of different configurations. From the economical Classic to the fully-equipped DOSE model.
- A choice of three working widths and curved or straight suction bars are available.
Different scrubber techniques.
- Disc cleaning models, especially for use on smooth surfaces.
- For textured floors or extremely stubborn dirt, roller brushes provide more benefits. They also scrub and sweep in a single procedure.
Battery compartment under the seat
- WHISPER mode for reduced power consumption and longer operating times.
- To reload the powerful batteries, simply fold the seat up.
Machine configuration based on customer requirements
- Choice between various different configurations, various working widths and scrubbing technologies.
Adjustable brush contact pressure (optional)
- Adjustable to different floor coverings. Can be set to four modes.
EASY Switch
- For easy operation. The basic functions are controlled with the EASY switch. All important information is shown and adjustments programmed via the display.
On-board charger (optional)
- For flexible use. The charger is always on board and the machine can be charged anywhere. The charger is precisely designed and guarantees a long battery life.
FACT (optional)
- For adjusting the brush speed as required.
Traction drive with speeds of up to 6 km/h
- For negotiating steeper gradients. (With solenoid brake)
Fresh water level display (optional)
- For constant monitoring of fresh water during operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|550 - 750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850 - 940
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|90 / 90
|Waste container (l)
|7
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|3300
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2475
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3.5
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|28 - 37
|Water consumption (l/min)
|2.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|460
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1450 x 800 x 1200
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Two-tank system