Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP
For an area performance of up to 2,000 m² per hour: the battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger must be ordered separately.
The extreme ease of use through specially colour-coded control elements is one of the outstanding features of our battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier. Its compact, narrow construction style facilitates handling and transport and ensures a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a real alternative to walk-behind machines. Practical details such as the Home Base, which facilitates the transport of manual cleaning equipment using hooks, or the likewise optionally available bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop complete the concept. Please note that batteries and charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Easy operation
- Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
- Brief familiarisation phases.
- Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Disc brush engineering
- Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head.
- High area performance thanks to large working width.
- Brush replacement via pedal ejection.
Compact, slim design
- Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
- Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
- Easy to transport.
Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop
- Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process.
- Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|900
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|70 / 70
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|2805
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1964
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 5.5
|Climbing ability (%)
|8
|Brush speed (rpm)
|155
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|19.5
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1650
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|min. 66
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|345
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|112
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shape
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals