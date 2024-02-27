The construction industry, municipalities, handicraft and building cleaning benefit in particular from the self-sufficient operational availability of our mobile HD 7/20 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner. Its powerful petrol engine (EU STAGE V) makes it possible to complete cleaning tasks even in places without an external power supply; the working pressure of 200 bar, the robust crankshaft pump and a flow rate of up to 700 litres of water per hour produce outstanding results. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and the stable tubular steel frame, the machine boasts the necessary mobility and robustness; the ergonomic push handle, the accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance and the compact dimensions make it easy to handle and transport in the car. A large water filter and thermo and safety valve provide efficient protection for the internal components, which are also very easily accessible for servicing tasks.