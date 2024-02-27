High-pressure cleaners HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
Compact HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to retractable pull handle and robust wheels.
Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the three-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, thus ensuring a long lifetime and very low repair and maintenance costs. Furthermore, it reduces the traction force on the trigger gun, thus allowing long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/10 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 100 bar, an hourly water volume of 400 litres, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, for example in the building industry or for occasional vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
Excellent reliability
- Automatic pressure relief protects hydraulic components.
- Proven high-pressure system and long-life motor.
- The integrated hose reel protects the high-pressure hose well during storage and transportation.
Compact design
- Very easy to transport thanks to its low weight.
- Space saving and easy to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400
|Working pressure (bar)
|100 - max. 145
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- 3-piston axial pump: with stainless steel pistons
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.