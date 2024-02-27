High-pressure cleaners HD 5/15 CX Plus
Practical, mobile, versatile: the HD 5/15 CX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner for vertical and horizontal operation. With accessory storage, brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief.
The compact, lightweight and versatile HD 5/15 CX Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner offers outstanding mobility and is suitable for both vertical and horizontal operation. The machine is fitted with sophisticated accessory storage, and the brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief ensure a long service life. At the same time, it impresses with innovative new developments that increase working convenience for the operator in the long term by ensuring effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity. Overall, a comprehensive equipment package for excellent cleaningresults, with a high level of convenience and a long service life.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
PortabilityIntegrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact construction style.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on during horizontal operation. As such, the machine offers maximum stability. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Integrated hose reel with 15 m pressure hose. For a large operating radius and effortless stowage (CX versions).
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|200 / 20
|Connected load (kW)
|2.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size (mm)
|32
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|28.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|31.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 930
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- Hose reel
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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