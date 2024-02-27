Reliable and powerful, compact and mobile: our unheated HD 7/17 M high-pressure cleaner with three-phase motor combines a long service life, very easy servicing, maximum flexibility and comfortable working in one highly efficient machine which is designed for vertical and horizontal operation. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. Thanks to new pump technology, energy efficiency and cleaning performance is increased by around 20%. An effective automatic pressure relief feature is integrated to prevent high-pressure components from being damaged even in stand-by operation. Clever storage options for the various accessories are likewise available as standard – from the spray lance hanging hook for stowing during short breaks from working and a nozzle compartment for the rotary nozzle, through to a holder for the optional cup foam lance.