High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 M
The HD 7/17 M mobile high-pressure cleaner features a robust 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons, automatic pressure relief and a reliable three-phase motor.
Reliable and powerful, compact and mobile: our unheated HD 7/17 M high-pressure cleaner with three-phase motor combines a long service life, very easy servicing, maximum flexibility and comfortable working in one highly efficient machine which is designed for vertical and horizontal operation. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. Thanks to new pump technology, energy efficiency and cleaning performance is increased by around 20%. An effective automatic pressure relief feature is integrated to prevent high-pressure components from being damaged even in stand-by operation. Clever storage options for the various accessories are likewise available as standard – from the spray lance hanging hook for stowing during short breaks from working and a nozzle compartment for the rotary nozzle, through to a holder for the optional cup foam lance.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipment
- Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
- Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor.
- High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
- Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Outstanding mobility
- The push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement.
- Can be easily stored in service vehicles.
- Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|170 / 17
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|255 / 25.5
|Connected load (kW)
|4.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|31.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.