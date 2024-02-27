High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 MX Plus

With a working pressure of 170 bar, a 3-piston axial pump and a standard hose reel, the mobile HD 7/17 MX impresses in daily use. Service-friendly machine design.

Thanks to the integrated hose reel, handling the high-pressure hose on this powerful mobile HD 7/17 MX high-pressure cleaner simply couldn't be easier. And it's equally as easy to access the service-related components, whilst accessories such as the rotary nozzle, surface cleaner and optional cup foam lance can be stored quickly and directly on the machine for safe transportation. The three-phase motor with pressure switch control and the newly developed pump technology in particular provide up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance. The automatic pressure relief feature, which comes as standard, ensures the protection of the high-pressure components from loads in stand-by operation. Other equipment featured as standard includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity. The HD 7/17 MX is designed both for vertical and horizontal use.

Features and benefits
High-quality equipment
  • Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
  • Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor.
  • High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operation
  • For vertical and horizontal operation.
  • Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Outstanding mobility
  • The push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement.
  • Can be easily stored in service vehicles.
  • Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
  • Holder for the cup foam lance.
  • EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
  • Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
  • Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
  • Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
  • Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
  • Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
  • 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 700
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 170 / 17
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 255 / 25.5
Connected load (kW) 4.2
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 3/4″
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 34.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 38.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 455 x 966

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force
  • Spray lance: 840 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Dirt blaster

Equipment

  • High-pressure hose length: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Pressure cut-off
High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 MX Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 MX Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 MX Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 MX Plus
High-pressure cleaners HD 7/17 MX Plus
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Application areas
  • Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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