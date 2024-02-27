HD 8/18-4 M Cage mobile high-pressure cleaner in a particularly robust cage version with powder-coated steel tubular frame for protection in mobile applications under tough conditions and in the case of frequent transportation. The service-friendly machine is designed for vertical and horizontal use and thus offers the user maximum flexibility and reliability. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the retaining force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections, without compromising on robustness or longevity, ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. In addition, the water volume and working pressure can be controlled using Servo Control directly on the spray gun. Driven by a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switch control, the 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head reduces energy requirements by around 20%. To protect the high-pressure components, an automatic pressure relief feature and a large water fine filter are integrated as standard.