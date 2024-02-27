High-pressure cleaners HD 8/18-4 M Cage Plus Farmer
Very robust, unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 M Cage with powder-coated tubular steel frame for tough commercial use and maximum protection of the pump unit.
Mobile high-pressure cleaner HD 8/18-4 M Cage in very robust cage design with powder-coated tubular steel frame for protection in the case of tough, mobile use and frequent transportation. The service-friendly device is designed for upright and horizontal operation and offers the user maximum flexibility and stability. Effortless work and time-saving set-up and dismantling are guaranteed with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners for 5-times faster handling compared to traditional connections without having a negative impact on robustness and durability. In addition, the water volume and working pressure are controlled directly at the trigger gun by means of servo control. Powered by a 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor with pressure switchcontrol, the 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head lowers the energy requirement by around 20 percent. An automatic pressure relief, as well as a large water fine filter, are integrated as standard to protect the high-pressure components.
Features and benefits
Durable and robust
- Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components.
- The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle.
- Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipment
- Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
- Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor.
- High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|3 / 400 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|760
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|270 / 27
|Connected load (kW)
|4.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|46.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|51.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 420 x 970
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- Servo Control
- Foam lance
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- ANTI!Twist
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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