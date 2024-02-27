Our powerful HD 8/18-4 M St motor/pump unit with robust 3-piston axial pump and brass cylinder head, 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor and pressure switch control impresses with up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance. The stationary middle-class machine is designed both for vertical and horizontal use. The 3-point support on the rear of unit enables vertical wall mounting as well as horizontal installation. Easy access to the high-pressure pump, which is protected by a large water filter, and to the electronic components, is proof of the extremely maintenance-friendly machine design. Using the servo control function, the water volume and working pressure can be varied by selecting the corresponding nozzles. All high-pressure components are protected from loads in stand-by mode by the reliable automatic pressure relief feature.