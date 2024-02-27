High-pressure cleaners HD 8/18-4 M St

HD 8/18-4 M St middle-class pump unit with robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head and 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor. Suitable for horizontal and vertical operation.

Our powerful HD 8/18-4 M St motor/pump unit with robust 3-piston axial pump and brass cylinder head, 4-pole, slow-running three-phase motor and pressure switch control impresses with up to 20% higher energy efficiency and cleaning performance. The stationary middle-class machine is designed both for vertical and horizontal use. The 3-point support on the rear of unit enables vertical wall mounting as well as horizontal installation. Easy access to the high-pressure pump, which is protected by a large water filter, and to the electronic components, is proof of the extremely maintenance-friendly machine design. Using the servo control function, the water volume and working pressure can be varied by selecting the corresponding nozzles. All high-pressure components are protected from loads in stand-by mode by the reliable automatic pressure relief feature.

Features and benefits
High-quality equipment
High-quality equipment
Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operation
Flexible operation
For vertical and horizontal operation.
Prepared for stationary operation
Prepared for stationary operation
Simple and robust 3-point attachment for wall mounting on the rear of unit. Space-saving, compact design. Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
Easy servicing
  • Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
  • Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
  • Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
  • Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
  • 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 760
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 180 / 3 - 18
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 270 / 27
Connected load (kW) 4.6
Power cable (m) 5
Water inlet 3/4″
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 31.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 34
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 300 x 565

Scope of supply

  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

