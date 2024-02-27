High-pressure cleaners HD 5/11 P Plus
Compact, mobile and lightweight HD 5/11 P Plus high-pressure cleaner. With dirt blaster, brass cylinder head, carrying handle and automatic pressure relief. For vertical and horizontal operation.
A dirt blaster for quickly tackling stubborn dirt comes with the portable HD 5/11 P Plus high-pressure cleaner. The reliable three-piston axial pump is fitted with a high-quality brass cylinder head. The compact, lightweight and very mobile machine can be operated both horizontally and vertically and is therefore highly versatile. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. An automatic pressure relief system protects the components, extends the service life of the machine, reduces repair and maintenance costs, and lowers the pulling force on the high-pressure gun. It also means that the machine requires less space. The sophisticated accessory storage offers a variety of practical options and rounds off the extensive equipment package.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Excellent mobilityThe integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Compact construction style and low weight.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit. The machine offers maximum stability in horizontal operation.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 230 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|490
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|110 / 11
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|160 / 16
|Connected load (kW)
|2.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|20.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|351 x 312 x 904
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Façade cleaning
- Construction sites
- Floor and wall cleaning
- Outdoor area
- Vehicles
- Machines and devices
Accessories
Cleaning agents
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