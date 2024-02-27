Whether on large construction sites, in earthworks, quarrying or agriculture: anywhere where very coarse dirt has to be removed in difficult outdoor conditions, our three-phase current HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar water pressure is the ideal choice for these types of water-intensive applications. Thanks to advanced, high-quality crankshaft pump technology from Kärcher, the machine offers a flushing action of up to 1,600 litres per hour. Innovations such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and patented EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator in terms of convenience and handling. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. Puncture-resistant wheels guarantee maximum mobility, even on rough terrain.